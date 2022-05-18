Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Decreases By 15.9%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

