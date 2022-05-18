Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 23.1%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE NUV opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.94.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.