Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 23.1%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,814,663 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 995,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 296,795 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

