Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Rises By 21.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 585,588 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

