Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Rises By 21.0%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.
Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,551. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
