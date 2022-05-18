Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Drops By 26.7%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTR remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

