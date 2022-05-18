Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Increases By 25.0%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PFXNZ remained flat at $$23.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
