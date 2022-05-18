Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Rises By 24.1%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 222,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,749. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

