Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Rises By 21.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 202,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Priority Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

