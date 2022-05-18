Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Expands By 20.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

