Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rises By 20.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PTGX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 63,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

