Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Drops By 20.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 29,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.87) to GBX 1,375 ($16.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

