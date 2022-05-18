Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Drops By 14.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.