Short Interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expands By 20.8%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

RGNX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 32,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $844.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

