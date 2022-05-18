Short Interest in RH (NYSE:RH) Rises By 21.6%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $21.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 1-year low of $270.96 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.