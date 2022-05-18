Short Interest in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Grows By 20.4%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

SAFE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 15,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Safehold’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.