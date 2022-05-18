Short Interest in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Decreases By 13.7%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 14,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CRM opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $227.60. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

