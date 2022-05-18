Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Rises By 22.7%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHPW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

SHPW stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

