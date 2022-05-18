Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Drops By 14.1%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,803.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

