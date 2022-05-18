Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Grows By 20.2%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 15,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.