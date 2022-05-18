Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Rises By 22.8%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of TEX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

