Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Grows By 27.5%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 12,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,884. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.