Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expands By 20.0%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 143,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First of Long Island by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 29.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

