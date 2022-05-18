Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Grows By 30.3%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 4,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $68,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

