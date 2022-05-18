Short Interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Decreases By 14.6%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

