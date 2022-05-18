Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreases By 15.8%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 956,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 329,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.