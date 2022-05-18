Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Decreases By 15.9%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
