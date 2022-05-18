Short Interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Grows By 20.2%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

