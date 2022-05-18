Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 20.8%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YGRAF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

