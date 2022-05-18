SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 4,805 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $60,446.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26.

SI-BONE stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.