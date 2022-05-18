SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $70,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 78.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.