SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,466 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $68,762.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIBN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

