SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,466 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

