Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 1,126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 791.3 days.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

