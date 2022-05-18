Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

