Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Buys 300,000 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 1,802 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,379.96.

SGHT stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

