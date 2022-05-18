Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Purchases 1,802 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,379.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

