Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.13.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,616,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

