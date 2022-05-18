Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
