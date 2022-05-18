Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

