Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,603. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

PED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

