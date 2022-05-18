Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Simply stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Simply has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.
Simply Company Profile (Get Rating)
