Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Simply stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Simply has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Get Simply alerts:

Simply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells the entire line of Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of November 5, 2021, it operated 55 retail stores in 18 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.