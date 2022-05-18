Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $133.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

