Sinovac Biotech’s (SVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Sinovac Biotech (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac’s product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide (‘PPV’), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps.

