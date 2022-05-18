Sinovac Biotech’s (SVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Sinovac Biotech (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.
Sinovac Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac’s product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide (‘PPV’), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps.
