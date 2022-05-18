Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 205,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIX opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

