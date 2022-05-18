Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

