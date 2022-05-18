Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Rehan Jaffer Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SIX opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.28. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.