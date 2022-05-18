Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Announces Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.