Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

SKX opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.