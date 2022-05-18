Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$74,508.50. Also, Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$579,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$828,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,351 and have sold 247,514 shares valued at $3,126,381.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

