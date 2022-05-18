Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SKE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

