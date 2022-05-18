Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
SKE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.