Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

SKIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKIL opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

